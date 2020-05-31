A local woman being treated for Covid-19 at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin is the first locally transmitted case in over two weeks. Photo: Wiki Commons
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in over two weeks: sources
- The 34-year-old woman has been receiving treatment in the ICU ward at the Prince of Wales Hospital; her husband has also tested preliminarily positive
- The last locally transmitted case recorded was on May 14, though a number of infections have been reported among residents returning from Pakistan
