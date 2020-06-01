Despite the recent emergence of new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, Hong Kong University’s Dr Ho Pak-leung believes a ban on groups of larger than eight people can be dropped – provided they are not in enclosed areas and continue wearing masks. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: amid new Hong Kong infections, microbiologist pushes for stepped up testing, closer quarantine monitoring
- Recent locally transmitted Covid-19 cases makes tracking down source of the infections paramount, HKU’s Dr Ho Pak-leung says
- Quarantine violations and relapsing coronavirus patients cited as two potential sources of new clusters
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Despite the recent emergence of new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, Hong Kong University’s Dr Ho Pak-leung believes a ban on groups of larger than eight people can be dropped – provided they are not in enclosed areas and continue wearing masks. Photo: May Tse