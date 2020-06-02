The number of dolphins in Hong Kong has fallen by 80 per cent over the past 15 years. Photo: Handout
Green group urges authorities across Pearl River Delta to expand protected marine habitats to save Chinese white dolphins
- Conservationists propose prioritising ‘core’ protection zones – including the area around south and west Lantau Island – for banning fishing and development works
- They also suggest the creation of three buffer zones, which would allow less harmful human activities but be managed like marine parks
Topic | Environment
The number of dolphins in Hong Kong has fallen by 80 per cent over the past 15 years. Photo: Handout