Cleaners in protective gear disinfect Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: new cluster of infections in Hong Kong expands as elderly man tests positive for Covid-19

  • The 72-year-old man, who was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital on Thursday morning, lives on the 11th floor at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin
  • The first case of a cluster of infections was reported when a 34-year-old woman, who lives on the eighth floor at the estate, tested positive on Sunday
Lilian ChengElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:07pm, 4 Jun, 2020

