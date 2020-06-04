Cleaners in protective gear disinfect Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: new cluster of infections in Hong Kong expands as elderly man tests positive for Covid-19
- The 72-year-old man, who was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital on Thursday morning, lives on the 11th floor at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin
- The first case of a cluster of infections was reported when a 34-year-old woman, who lives on the eighth floor at the estate, tested positive on Sunday
