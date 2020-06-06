Workers wearing protective gear disinfect Luk Chuen House at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong students from Primary Four to Form Two to resume classes on Monday despite infection fears in Sha Tin

  • Education chief confirms move and says officials and schools in area near Covid-19 cluster have ramped up communication to alleviate concern
  • No new local infection reported on the weekend
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 2:26pm, 6 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers wearing protective gear disinfect Luk Chuen House at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE