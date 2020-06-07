A total of 20,000 Hong Kong cases will be recruited under the study, dubbed the Hong Kong Genome Project.
Hong Kong genome study will help free babies born through artificial fertility treatments from more hereditary diseases, experts say

  • A total of 20,000 Hong Kong cases will be recruited under the study, launched last month and dubbed the Hong Kong Genome Project
  • The study will also build up a genomic database of the local Chinese population to facilitate more precise treatments and prevention
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:57am, 7 Jun, 2020

