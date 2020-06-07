Some 75 residents of a block in Luk Chuen House were evacuated, while 1,363 residents were tested for Covid-19. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong private doctors may face legal liabilities if they don’t test suspected Covid-19 patients for the coronavirus, expert warns
- Infectious disease expert Yuen Kwok-yung urges authorities to scale up city’s virus testing capacities, as Hong Kong records no new local cases on Sunday
- A 34-year-old woman, the first case in a recent cluster, had visited a private doctor three times for her illness, but was not asked to undergo a coronavirus test
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Some 75 residents of a block in Luk Chuen House were evacuated, while 1,363 residents were tested for Covid-19. Photo: K.Y. Cheng