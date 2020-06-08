The first case in the cluster at Luk Chuen House in Sha Tin was reported on May 31. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong marks fourth day in row with no local infections after partial evacuation of housing block over fears of cluster

  • Health authorities evacuated about 100 people from Luk Chuen House at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin last Thursday
  • Last locally transmitted case in the city was a 72-year-old estate resident who was confirmed with the coronavirus on Thursday
Zoe Low
Updated: 4:58pm, 8 Jun, 2020

