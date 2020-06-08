A legislative amendment to ban alternative tobacco products never got beyond the committee stage. Photo: Edward Wong
Surge in use of heated tobacco products expected after proposed ban in Hong Kong fails to get beyond legislative stage

  • There are about 13,100 daily users of such products, study by Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office finds
  • Panel in legislature ended its scrutiny of an amendment that proposed to ban alternative smoking products
Gigi Choy
Updated: 9:59pm, 8 Jun, 2020

