A legislative amendment to ban alternative tobacco products never got beyond the committee stage. Photo: Edward Wong
Surge in use of heated tobacco products expected after proposed ban in Hong Kong fails to get beyond legislative stage
- There are about 13,100 daily users of such products, study by Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office finds
- Panel in legislature ended its scrutiny of an amendment that proposed to ban alternative smoking products
Smoking and vaping
