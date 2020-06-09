There have been local coronavirus infections in Hong Kong for five days. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends reopening Ocean Park, Disneyland amid banned protests, as city records zero infections

  • No locally transmitted infections for five days straight, leaving city’s Covid-19 tally at 1,107
  • Lam distinguishes between visiting public attractions and gathering for protests in her explanation for reopening major theme parks
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 6:01pm, 9 Jun, 2020

