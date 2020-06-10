Only 17 of 452 residents tested by the University of Hong Kong after returning from Hubei province carried antibodies to the coronavirus. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: testing in pandemic’s early stages showed no immunity among Hong Kong residents, new study shows

  • Even among returnees from Hubei province, the virus’ original epicentre, just 4 per cent of those tested were found to carry antibodies
  • ‘Future waves inevitable without a vaccine’, HKU researchers conclude, calling for continued social distancing and wearing of masks
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 9:24pm, 10 Jun, 2020

