Improper operations at homes for the elderly could have a deadly effect, the watchdog warned. Photo: SCMP
Six Hong Kong doctors rapped by medical watchdog for signing off on restraining procedures for elderly residents of care homes without proper assessments

  • None of the doctors contested the charges they faced and all were found guilty by the Medical Council of ‘misconduct in a professional respect’
  • Government also receives a slap on the wrist at hearing for the lack of resources provided to homes for the aged
Victor Ting
Updated: 11:41pm, 10 Jun, 2020

