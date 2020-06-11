Companies have pledged to reduce the amount of plastic used in packaging. Photo: SCMP
More than half of candy sold in Hong Kong packaged in unspecified plastic, survey finds
- Green Earth urges companies to switch to materials such as paper to wrap products and provide consumers with the option to buy loose goods
- International giants Ferrero, Mars and Nestle have all pledged to switch to 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or biodegradable packaging by 2025
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Companies have pledged to reduce the amount of plastic used in packaging. Photo: SCMP