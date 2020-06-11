People queue outside Watsons for masks at a branch in Whampoa. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: love was in the air but all Hongkongers cared about was getting a face mask, new survey of social media shows
- Epidemic Index 2.0 report focused on online posts since the start of the year
- People were at their happiest on Valentine’s Day when protective gear became widely available, while fear peaked on January 5
