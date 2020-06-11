Chinese University’s Francis Chan speaks at a Thursday press conference where his team unveiled a new probiotic formula designed to aid in balancing the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ bacteria found in the gut. K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Chinese University researchers craft supplement to help balance body’s bacteria amid Covid-19 battle

  • Team moved forward with project after discovering many recovering patients had microbe imbalance in intestines
  • ‘Good bacteria are supposed to help with immunity, so we think the missing bacteria make [patients] more susceptible to infection,’ researcher says
Zoe Low
Updated: 11:09pm, 11 Jun, 2020

