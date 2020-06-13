A worker in full protective gear disinfects Luk Chuen House at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: man living in Hong Kong public housing tests positive for Covid-19
- The 33-year-old man lived on the eighth floor of Luk Chuen House at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin, which was previously linked to eight cases
- He was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital on June 4 with fever
A man living in a Hong Kong public housing estate tested preliminary positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of a local cluster of infections to nine and the city’s total number of cases potentially to 1,109.
Sources said the man, 33, lived in room 810 on the eighth floor of Luk Chuen House at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin. He was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital with fever on June 4, the day when all residents living in units 10 and 12 of the same building were
Nearly 100 residents from 20 units were sent to the quarantine centre.
The man’s saliva, nasal and stool samples returned negative results for the coronavirus, but a bronchoscopy test results returned positive.
Microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung of the University of Hong Kong had earlier called for evacuation of residents from the entire eighth floor of the building, a suggestion the government did not accept.
Four coronavirus patients have died so far in Hong Kong.
Additional reporting by Lilian Cheng and Elizabeth Cheung