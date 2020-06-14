Hong Kong recorded no new local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the total of all coronavirus infections confirmed in the city at 1,109. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records zero new local infections as health minister mulls easing of social-distancing rules

  • Health secretary Sophia Chan says government is looking at options to further reduce coronavirus curbs, such as gradual relaxation of public-gathering rules
  • Sunday brings no new cases of locally transmitted infection, according to sources
Zoe Low
Updated: 3:40pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Hong Kong recorded no new local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the total of all coronavirus infections confirmed in the city at 1,109. Photo: Sam Tsang
