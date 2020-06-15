Senior secondary cross-border pupils return to class at the Yuen Yuen Institute MFBM Nei Ming Chan Lui Chung Tak Memorial College in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: nerves and excitement abound as cross-border pupils finally return to Hong Kong schools

  • Senior secondary pupils who live on mainland back in the classroom almost three weeks after peers
  • But many of the 2,500 students face delays at checkpoints
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:29pm, 15 Jun, 2020

