Hong Kong enjoyed a day without a recorded coronavirus infection on Monday, after two new cases in a Sha Tin cluster came to light in the past few days. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records no new Covid-19 cases on Monday, source says, after new infections from cluster revealed in three-day window
- Infection-free report follows discovery of two new cases at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin in past three days
- Regulations barring public gatherings of more than eight, meanwhile, are schedule to expire on Thursday without a government extension
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
