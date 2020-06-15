Hong Kong enjoyed a day without a recorded coronavirus infection on Monday, after two new cases in a Sha Tin cluster came to light in the past few days. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records no new Covid-19 cases on Monday, source says, after new infections from cluster revealed in three-day window

  • Infection-free report follows discovery of two new cases at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin in past three days
  • Regulations barring public gatherings of more than eight, meanwhile, are schedule to expire on Thursday without a government extension
Elizabeth CheungLilian Cheng
Updated: 3:15pm, 15 Jun, 2020

