More than 70 per cent of children’s swimming supplies available in the city’s market do not meet European safety standards, Hong Kong Consumer Council has found. Photo: Shutterstock
More than 70 per cent of children’s swimming supplies in Hong Kong fail to meet European safety standards: consumer watchdog
- Six products tested exceeded the 2mg/kg limits of naphthalene, while many swimming seats failed in-water tests
- Safety buckles in neck-collar swimming rings used for infants were also not secure enough
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
More than 70 per cent of children’s swimming supplies available in the city’s market do not meet European safety standards, Hong Kong Consumer Council has found. Photo: Shutterstock