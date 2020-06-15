More than 70 per cent of children’s swimming supplies available in the city’s market do not meet European safety standards, Hong Kong Consumer Council has found. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

More than 70 per cent of children’s swimming supplies in Hong Kong fail to meet European safety standards: consumer watchdog

  • Six products tested exceeded the 2mg/kg limits of naphthalene, while many swimming seats failed in-water tests
  • Safety buckles in neck-collar swimming rings used for infants were also not secure enough
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:14pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 70 per cent of children’s swimming supplies available in the city’s market do not meet European safety standards, Hong Kong Consumer Council has found. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE