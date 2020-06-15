The Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan is being used as a quarantine centre amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong tenants’ group demands government return them Fo Tan flats being used as Covid-19 quarantine facilities
- Coalition of tenants who were allocated flats at Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan wants flats returned to them by July and rent relief for a year
- Some say one-time help of HK$6,000 not enough, while others say sending their children to a school in another district pose a headache
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan is being used as a quarantine centre amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang