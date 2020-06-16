Most of Hong Kong’s domestic helpers come from the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: cheap hotel rooms sought in Hong Kong to quarantine domestic helpers as thousands expected to arrive in coming months

  • Employment agency union had called for newly hired helpers to undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine period at government camps
  • But senior health official reveals that government is in talks with hospitality industry on finding accommodation for the workers
Victor Ting
Updated: 8:00am, 16 Jun, 2020

