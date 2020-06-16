Concern group members Ci Ci Cheung (left) and single mother Tiffany Liao, with lawmaker Alice Mak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Cross-border families urge Hong Kong government to include them in quarantine exemption scheme
- Under proposed programme, residents certified free of the virus will be allowed to move freely between Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong
- But people wanting to make family visits or take holidays are unlikely to be included, leaving some residents with ill relatives across the border desperate for help
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Concern group members Ci Ci Cheung (left) and single mother Tiffany Liao, with lawmaker Alice Mak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng