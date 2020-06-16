Covid-19 testing in private Hong Kong clinics can run as high as HK$3,500, far higher than versions being done on the mainland and in Macau. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong eyes lowering costs of Covid-19 tests, but cross-border health certificate plan for mainland still in limbo

  • Health secretary insists progress being made and ‘talks still going on’ seven weeks after travel plan was first mooted
  • Local businessmen, meanwhile, complain that high cost of tests at local clinics prohibitive for those who would be travelling frequently
Victor TingLilian Cheng
Updated: 8:21pm, 16 Jun, 2020

