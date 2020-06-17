Medical workers conduct tests in Beijing following a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong steps up Covid-19 testing to cover all Beijing arrivals by air

  • Mandatory testing is immediately extended to Beijing air arrivals exempted from 14-day quarantine requirements
  • Hong Kong government imposes new measure as part of its response to cluster of infections in the capital
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Olga WongElizabeth Cheung
Olga Wong and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 5:03pm, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers conduct tests in Beijing following a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE