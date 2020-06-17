Salmon sashimi and sushi sets are still a popular choice at a supermarket in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong consumers unfazed by speculation imported salmon linked to new Covid-19 cluster in Beijing

  • Centre for Food Safety confirms that 16 samples of imported salmon all tested negative for the coronavirus
  • Mainland China has halted imports of European salmon amid fears of a link to a new cluster of Covid-19 cases at a wet market in Beijing
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:38pm, 17 Jun, 2020

