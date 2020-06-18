People take their lunch break at a restaurant in Pacific Place in Admiralty on Thursday. May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: end Hong Kong quarantine exemptions for all Beijing travellers, say experts

  • Chinese capital has seen spike in cases in recent days and Hong Kong government said it would require those arriving from city to take test
  • But microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung says all arrivals should now face mandatory quarantine
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungLilian Cheng
Elizabeth Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:57pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People take their lunch break at a restaurant in Pacific Place in Admiralty on Thursday. May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE