Hong Kong enjoyed another day without a locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Friday, according to a government source. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong marks sixth day without local Covid-19 case, government source says
- The government is now analysing the results of tests on the ventilation system at the Sha Tin estate where nine residents were infected with Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong enjoyed another day without a locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Friday, according to a government source. Photo: May Tse