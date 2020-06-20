Hong Kong’s latest streak of days without an internally transmitted coronavirus infection hit seven on Saturday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: no new local Covid-19 cases registered in Hong Kong on Saturday, pushing streak to seven days, government source says
- Regular press conference will not be held, though it is not yet known if any imported coronavirus cases have been registered
- The city’s longest streak without a local infection, 23 days, ended on May 12
