Coronavirus: no new local Covid-19 cases registered in Hong Kong on Saturday, pushing streak to seven days, government source says

  • Regular press conference will not be held, though it is not yet known if any imported coronavirus cases have been registered
  • The city’s longest streak without a local infection, 23 days, ended on May 12
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:22pm, 20 Jun, 2020

Hong Kong’s latest streak of days without an internally transmitted coronavirus infection hit seven on Saturday. Photo: May Tse
