Poon Kit – sum, 33, centre, with her mother Mok Hing Yin-62, right, and father Poon Ip Shing- 66, left; pose for a photo at Wong Chuk Hang Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Father’s Day gift: tears of joy as Hong Kong families finally reunite after months separated by hospital visitor ban amid coronavirus
- ‘Every day is Father’s Day if I can see my daughter,’ dad says after nearly five months apart from 33-year-old child due to Covid-19 visitation ban
- ‘I would come every day, except when there was a typhoon signal No. 8,” another says of twice-daily visits to wife of 42 years
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Poon Kit – sum, 33, centre, with her mother Mok Hing Yin-62, right, and father Poon Ip Shing- 66, left; pose for a photo at Wong Chuk Hang Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen