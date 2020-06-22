The price of virgin plastic is now lower than that for the recycled version, leaving Hong Kong firm’s struggling to find a market for their goods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Shrinking market, poor collection services have Hong Kong’s plastic recyclers struggling to stay afloat — and few are succeeding

  • As virgin plastic prices sink, Chinese firms have little incentive to opt for recycled version, insiders say, estimating nine in 10 local firms have closed
  • With no effective management plan in place, many buildings simply send contents of recycling bins straight to the landfill
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:33am, 22 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The price of virgin plastic is now lower than that for the recycled version, leaving Hong Kong firm’s struggling to find a market for their goods. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE