Hong Kong waste charging scheme dumped as time runs out on long-delayed bill

  • The bill, first proposed more than a decade ago, had been expected to reduce solid waste by 40 per cent on a per capita basis by 2022
  • Environment chief Wong Kam-sing says the government will do its best to reduce waste through other means despite the setback
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:45pm, 22 Jun, 2020

Hongkongers on average sent 1.53kg of trash to landfills each day in 2018. Photo: David Wong
