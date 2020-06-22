Hongkongers on average sent 1.53kg of trash to landfills each day in 2018. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong waste charging scheme dumped as time runs out on long-delayed bill
- The bill, first proposed more than a decade ago, had been expected to reduce solid waste by 40 per cent on a per capita basis by 2022
- Environment chief Wong Kam-sing says the government will do its best to reduce waste through other means despite the setback
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
