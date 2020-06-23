A plan to form a travel bubble between Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau, has stalled. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: travel bubble plan for Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau stalls over technical issues
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says officials on all sides are trying to work around 14-day mandatory quarantine rules
- Travellers would also need health certificate showing they are free of coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
