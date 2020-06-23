A plan to form a travel bubble between Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau, has stalled. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: travel bubble plan for Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau stalls over technical issues

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says officials on all sides are trying to work around 14-day mandatory quarantine rules
  • Travellers would also need health certificate showing they are free of coronavirus
Elizabeth CheungSum Lok-kei
Updated: 1:36pm, 23 Jun, 2020

