Another coronavirus patient from Luk Chuen House on Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin has died. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong suffers sixth Covid-19 death, a 72-year-old man from Sha Tin cluster
- Coronavirus patient who lived at Luk Chuen House on the Lek Yuen Estate dies at Prince of Wales Hospital on Tuesday
- Hong Kong records no new local cases with infected tally standing at 1,161
