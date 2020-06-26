Dr Leung Ming, the Hospital Authority's chief nursing officer, discusses the pilot scheme at a press conference at the authority’s headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong public hospital wait times could be slashed after pilot scheme giving nurses more power to make decisions is successful
- In one example patients could be seen in 24 weeks, with general surgery patients normally having to wait 78 weeks
- Hospital Authority hopes move will reduce number of patients abusing the city’s emergency services
