Dr Leung Ming, the Hospital Authority's chief nursing officer, discusses the pilot scheme at a press conference at the authority’s headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong public hospital wait times could be slashed after pilot scheme giving nurses more power to make decisions is successful

  • In one example patients could be seen in 24 weeks, with general surgery patients normally having to wait 78 weeks
  • Hospital Authority hopes move will reduce number of patients abusing the city’s emergency services
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 7:24am, 26 Jun, 2020

