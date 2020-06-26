Hong Kong is approaching two weeks without a case of locally transmitted Covid-19. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong edges closer to going two weeks without local case of Covid-19
- City extends run of zero local transmissions into 13th day, according to health sources
- Surge in imported cases has seen 62 people confirmed as being infected, while three people have died in past seven days
