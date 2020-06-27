Thousands of domestic workers are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in coming weeks. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong mulls ban on home quarantine for domestic helpers as influx expected in coming weeks
- Labour chief reveals plan to change quarantine rules for helpers as city reaches two weeks without any locally transmitted cases of Covid-19
- As many as 10,000 workers from the Philippines are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in the short term
