Breathing difficulties are among the symptoms of anaphylaxis. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers in dark over potentially deadly allergic reaction despite hospital admissions more than doubling in decade

  • Most patients are not given ‘life-saving injector’ despite rise in anaphylaxis hospital admissions, researchers find
  • Anaphylaxis can be triggered by a food or drug allergy or an insect bite and in some cases can be deadly
Kanis Leung
Updated: 10:58pm, 27 Jun, 2020

