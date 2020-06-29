Medical staff at Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. They are part of an army of frontline workers keeping Hong Kong safe. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Abuse, suicide threats, killer litter at quarantine centres: Hong Kong’s frontline staff in coronavirus fight reveal challenges faced, but stand proud
- With Covid-19 crisis stabilising in city, government announces closure of largest camp in Fo Tan, but other centres remain crucial in public health landscape
- Main challenges for staff at facilities are emotional outbursts from people and dealing with frightened children
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Medical staff at Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. They are part of an army of frontline workers keeping Hong Kong safe. Photo: Xiaomei Chen