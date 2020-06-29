Hong Kong continues to face an influx of imported coronavirus infections. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s run without local infection extends to 16 days, but 4 new imported cases confirmed

  • Another batch of imported Covid-19 cases on Monday takes Hong Kong’s infected total to 1,203, with seven related deaths
  • Transit flight passengers also an issue as it emerges a traveller has been stranded in Hong Kong airport for months
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 5:48pm, 29 Jun, 2020

