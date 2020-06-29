Lam Chiu-ying is the convenor the Sustainable Development Council’s support group. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong should import ‘clean hydrogen’ from region to cut reliance on national nuclear power, government adviser says

  • City can supply its energy using mix of renewables to achieve zero emissions by 2050, says head of group supporting sustainable development
  • Clean hydrogen, which Japan is looking to export, can be created by splitting water into its components using solar power
Zoe Low
Updated: 9:17pm, 29 Jun, 2020

