Lam Chiu-ying is the convenor the Sustainable Development Council’s support group. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong should import ‘clean hydrogen’ from region to cut reliance on national nuclear power, government adviser says
- City can supply its energy using mix of renewables to achieve zero emissions by 2050, says head of group supporting sustainable development
- Clean hydrogen, which Japan is looking to export, can be created by splitting water into its components using solar power
Topic | Climate change
