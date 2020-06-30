Social-distancing rules in Hong Kong are to be extended for two more weeks. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong social-distancing rules extended for another two weeks, but government may relax measures for performing arts, sources say

  • Number of people allowed at public gathering to remain limited to 50
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam points to resurgence of virus in other countries as reason for caution
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:54pm, 30 Jun, 2020

