Coronavirus: third wave fears escalate in Hong Kong as city records 14 new Covid-19 cases, 9 local with no recent travel history

  • Health official says situation has ‘changed quickly, is very critical’ as government widens compulsory testing for those exempted from quarantine
  • Residents of care home at centre of possible new cluster are being sent into quarantine
Elizabeth CheungKathleen Magramo
Elizabeth Cheung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:13pm, 7 Jul, 2020

Medical workers at the Kong Tai Care for Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan, where an 85-year-old resident has contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
