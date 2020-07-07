Medical workers at the Kong Tai Care for Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan, where an 85-year-old resident has contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: third wave fears escalate in Hong Kong as city records 14 new Covid-19 cases, 9 local with no recent travel history
- Health official says situation has ‘changed quickly, is very critical’ as government widens compulsory testing for those exempted from quarantine
- Residents of care home at centre of possible new cluster are being sent into quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical workers at the Kong Tai Care for Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan, where an 85-year-old resident has contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong