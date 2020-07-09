Residents of a suspected cluster in Hong Kong are tested for the coronavirus but health experts want to see more screening, including of care home staff. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Covid-19 testing and quarantine flaws blamed for new wave of infections

  • Third wave of cases in Hong Kong brings 28 new local infections over two days
  • Experts point to a lack of Covid-19 testing and issues with quarantine exemptions as key factors
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:03am, 9 Jul, 2020

