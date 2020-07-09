A worker outside the Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan where a 85-year-old woman had contracted the coronavirus recently. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: at least 15 more Covid-19 cases detected in Hong Kong
- New cases involve both local and imported infections
- City’s Covid-19 tally stood at 1,323 on Wednesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
