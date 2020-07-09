Ombudsman Winnie Chiu urges authorities to step up publicity on the ‘low-charge beds’ in private hospitals. Photo: Dickson LeeOmbudsman Winnie Chiu urges authorities to step up publicity on the ‘low-charge beds’ in private hospitals. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Low-charge beds’ in Hong Kong private hospitals lying underutilised, ombudsman says

  • Winnie Chiu says facilities in two private hospitals are not being used to their full capacity
  • She urges authorities to review their policy on the use of ‘low-charge beds’ and step up publicity so people know what they are entitled to
Gigi Choy
Updated: 8:39pm, 9 Jul, 2020

