Ombudsman Winnie Chiu urges authorities to step up publicity on the ‘low-charge beds’ in private hospitals. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Low-charge beds’ in Hong Kong private hospitals lying underutilised, ombudsman says
- Winnie Chiu says facilities in two private hospitals are not being used to their full capacity
- She urges authorities to review their policy on the use of ‘low-charge beds’ and step up publicity so people know what they are entitled to
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
