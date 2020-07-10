The Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: K. Y. ChengThe Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: guidelines to keep Hong Kong elderly care homes free of disease must be made mandatory, experts say

  • Government has tightened up the suggestions after single facility hit with 32 infections
  • While admitting the homes are under host of constraints, health protection measures cannot remain voluntary, the experts argue
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:00am, 10 Jul, 2020

