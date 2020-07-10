Hong Kong residents travelling from countries deemed high risk by local officials will now be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test before boarding their flights home. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to require passengers from ‘high-risk’ countries to test negative before flying as city records 38 new Covid-19 cases
- Local health officials have classified Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and South Africa as high-risk due to those countries’ low testing rates
- There are an estimated 5,000 Hongkongers in India alone now waiting for flights that will bring them back to the city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
