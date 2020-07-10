Ming Chuen House at the estate, site of Hong Kong’s latest Covid-19 cluster. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong third wave: anxiety at estate hit by new coronavirus cluster, with residents uncertain of next move
- Some residents have moved to relatives’ homes on their own, while there have been no concrete plans announced for Shui Chuen O Estate in Sha Tin
- Cluster of 11 infections, among Friday’s 38 in city, has neighbourhood on edge
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ming Chuen House at the estate, site of Hong Kong’s latest Covid-19 cluster. Photo: May Tse