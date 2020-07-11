Hongkongers in masks in Central. The city is facing a third wave of infections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong third wave: ‘at least 20 new cases’ of coronavirus infection confirmed, city faces further tightening of social-distancing rules
- New figure from medical source, while health minister assures public that city can handle surge, citing trend in other countries with infection spikes upon resuming normal activities
- Unclear how many among Saturday’s 20 cases involve local transmission
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
